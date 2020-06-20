At least 30 LSU football players in quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns: report
'It's not surprising we're seeing the rise right now,' says LSU athletic trainer
More than a quarter of the LSU football team is under quarantine due to coronavirus-related concerns, Sports Illustrated reported Saturday.
Sources told the magazine that at least 30 of the Tigers' 115 players have been isolated because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or had contact with someone who tested positive.
"It's not surprising we're seeing the rise right now," LSU athletic trainer Shelly Mullenix told Sports Illustrated. "It's a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that it's exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the get-go for a lot of virus. The good news is we're seeing subtle virus illness."
School officials would not confirm the number of players involved, citing medical privacy laws.
No LSU student-athletes or staff members have required hospitalization and "very few have experienced effects beyond mild symptoms," according to the report.
Some of the players were quarantined after frequenting multiple Baton Rouge nightclubs, per the report.
The Tigers are the defending national champions, coming off a perfect 15-0 season in 2019 under the direction of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.
