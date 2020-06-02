Floyd Mayweather set to cover funeral expenses for family of George Floyd

Floyd Mayweather plans to pay for the funeral expenses of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis triggered protests worldwide.

Multiple media outlets reported Mayweather's involvement Monday, exactly a week after Floyd died while being arrested by Minneapolis police. Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder in connection with the case, but three other policemen present at the time of the incident have not been charged.

Mayweather will pay for funeral services for Floyd in Houston, Minnesota, Charlotte and one other location, according to TMZ. ESPN and TMZ reported that Floyd's family accepted Mayweather's offer.

Leonard Ellerbe, the chief executive officer of Mayweather Promotions, told ESPN, "He'll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, [Mayweather] is definitely paying for the funeral. ... Floyd has done these kind of things over the last 20 years."

WATCH | Canadian athletes speak against racism:

Canadian athletes have been speaking out against racism and for change, including tennis youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime, basketball legend Steve Nash, and Olympians Kia Nurse, Karina LeBlanc and Perdita Felicien 2:38

Mayweather previously paid for the 2011 funeral of Genaro Hernandez, who died at age 45 of rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of muscular cancer. The two fought in 1998 for the WBC super featherweight title, with Mayweather prevailing by eighth-round technical knockout to win his first world title.

Mayweather, 43, produced a 50-0 record, the all-time best record for a boxer. He has captured world championships at five weight classes after earning a bronze medal in the featherweight class at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.