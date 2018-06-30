Wonder Gadot races to victory in 159th Queen's Plate

Wonder Gadot won the 159th running of the $1-million Queen's Plate.

John Velazquez rode the filly, who was a 2/1 favourite, to victory in North America's oldest annually-run race in two minutes, 2.26 seconds on a hot, muggy Saturday evening over Woodbine Racetrack's Tapeta course.

Wonder Gadot wins the Queen's Plate with ease for Trainer Mark Casse with John Velazquez aboard!

The 1¼-mile first jewel of Canada's Triple Crown was run in 35 C temperatures, which felt more like 47 C with the humidex.

Trainer Mark Casse earned his second Plate win, the first coming in 2014 with Lexie Lou, another filly.

Wonder Gadot, who was second in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks, becomes the second straight filly to win this event after Holy Helena took the victory last year.

Aheadbyacentury, with Woodbine's Luis Contreras aboard at 28/1 odds, was second in the 16-horse field while Cooler Mike took third.

The second Triple Crown race is the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on July 24 on Fort Erie Racetrack's dirt course.

The series concludes with the $400,000 Breeder's Stakes turf race at Woodbine on Aug. 18.