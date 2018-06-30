Wonder Gadot races to victory in 159th Queen's Plate
Filly captures 1st jewel in Canada's Triple Crown
Wonder Gadot won the 159th running of the $1-million Queen's Plate.
John Velazquez rode the filly, who was a 2/1 favourite, to victory in North America's oldest annually-run race in two minutes, 2.26 seconds on a hot, muggy Saturday evening over Woodbine Racetrack's Tapeta course.
Wonder Gadot wins the Queen's Plate with ease <a href="https://twitter.com/WoodbineTB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WoodbineTB</a> for Trainer <a href="https://twitter.com/markecasse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Markecasse</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/ljlmvel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ljlmvel</a> aboard! <a href="https://t.co/0RIKLOh6wI">pic.twitter.com/0RIKLOh6wI</a>—@TVG
The 1¼-mile first jewel of Canada's Triple Crown was run in 35 C temperatures, which felt more like 47 C with the humidex.
Trainer Mark Casse earned his second Plate win, the first coming in 2014 with Lexie Lou, another filly.
Wonder Gadot, who was second in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks, becomes the second straight filly to win this event after Holy Helena took the victory last year.
Aheadbyacentury, with Woodbine's Luis Contreras aboard at 28/1 odds, was second in the 16-horse field while Cooler Mike took third.
The second Triple Crown race is the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on July 24 on Fort Erie Racetrack's dirt course.
The series concludes with the $400,000 Breeder's Stakes turf race at Woodbine on Aug. 18.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.