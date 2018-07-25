Wonder Gadot dominates Prince of Wales Stakes to close in on Canada's Triple Crown

Queen's Plate winner Wonder Gadot led from the wire to win a muddy $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Tuesday night.

The filly, a 2/5 favourite, was an emphatic winner of the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Fort Erie Racetrack as heavy rain fell roughly an hour before post time.

Although the wet stuff ceased after about 30 minutes, the dirt track went from fast to sloppy in the space of one race.

Wonder Gadot won the 1 3/16-mile race on a sloppy track in the 1:58.71 under threatening skies.

Aheadbyacentury, second to Wonder Gadot in the Plate, was also second in the six-horse field with Cooler Mike taking third.

The final Triple Crown race will be the $400,000 Prince of Wales turf event Aug. 18 at Woodbine Racetrack.