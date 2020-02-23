Skip to Main Content
FIL Luge World Cup on CBC: Team Relay - Winterberg
Sports·Live

FIL Luge World Cup on CBC: Team Relay - Winterberg

Team Relay will round out our luge coverage from Winterberg, Germany.
Team Relay will round out our luge coverage from Winterberg, Germany. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports