Skip to Main Content
FIL Luge World Cup on CBC: Mens - Innsbruck (2nd Run)
Sports·Live

FIL Luge World Cup on CBC: Mens - Innsbruck (2nd Run)

The 2nd run of Men's Luge from the Olympic Sliding Centre Innsbruck in Igls, Austria.
The 2nd run of Men's Luge from the Olympic Sliding Centre Innsbruck in Igls, Austria. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports