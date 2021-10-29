Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships on CBC: Group Competition | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Live
FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships on CBC: Group Competition
It's back to Japan, where the world's best rhythmic gymnasts compete in Kitakyushu, Japan.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 3:50 AM ET | Last Updated: October 21
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now