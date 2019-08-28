Federer survives another slow start to reach 3rd round of U.S. Open

Roger Federer once again came back from a set down to advance at the U.S. Open, beating Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

The second-round match was very much like the opener for the third-seeded Federer, who dropped the first set against qualifier Sumit Nagal before cruising the rest of the way. Federer again stepped up his game against the 99th-ranked Dzumhur, winning 77 per cent of his first-serve points and blasting 58 winners, more than double that of his opponent.

The five-time U.S. Open champion is now 19-0 in second-round matches at Flushing Meadows and moves on to play the winner of the match between 25th-seeded Lucas Pouille and Daniel Evans.

Pliskova advances

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova easily advanced after dispatching her second-round opponent in a little over an hour.

Unlike top seed Naomi Osaka and No. 2 Ash Barty, who have been pushed to three sets, Pliskova rolled over qualifier Mariam Bolkvadze 6-1, 6-4, and has yet to drop a set.

Pliskova, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2016, served extremely well, blasting nine aces and winning 90 per cent of her first-serve points.

Venus Williams loses to Svitolina

Venus Williams needed a little pick-me-up on a rainy day in New York. It takes more than caffeine to beat Elina Svitolina, though.

Williams had a resurgence after some coffee was sent her way after dropping the first set against the No. 5 seed, but Svitolina charged back and eventually beat Williams 6-4, 6-4 in a second-round match.

The cup of coffee was delivered from Williams' team in the stands to a ballboy, who tried to bring it to Williams. But she walked off to the court between sets before he could get it to her, so he eventually dropped it off next to her seat.

Williams then came back to take a 3-0 lead to start the second. But having to save four break points for a tough hold in that third game seemed to take something out of the 39-year-old Williams, as Svitolina came right back to take five straight games for a 5-3 lead.

Williams then fought off five match points in a 22-point game to hold her serve before Svitolina eventually ended it on her sixth chance, improving to 13-3 in Grand Slam matches this season.

Nishikori defeats Klahn

Kei Nishikori, the seventh seed from Japan, dropped a set, blew a lead in another and let four match points slip away before finally downing American Bradley Klahn 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to advance to the U.S. Open third round and avoid the pitfalls that have forced out half of the top 12 men's seeds.

Nishikori, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, relied on his strong baseline retrieving game against the hard-serving Klahn, a former NCAA champion at Stanford. But Nishikori appeared to struggle at times, getting only half his first serves in and throwing in a double fault on a break point to help Klahn come back from 5-1 down to tie the fourth set. Four match points slipped away down the stretch before Nishikori prevailed.

"A little bit of lost focus," he said on court after the match. He later added, "I started playing a little bit, not defensive, but I didn't play aggressive. That cost me a set. And also the fourth set he almost came back."

Nishikori's was among the first matches of this year's tournament played under the retractable roofs on the two main show courts because of a drizzly rain that began falling early in the morning. That allowed the tournament to keep to its schedule for top matches including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Venus and Serena Williams.