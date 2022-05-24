Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports·New

Federal, B.C. governments pledge $15M each for 2025 Invictus Games

The federal and provincial governments are each committing $15 million in support of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C.

Additional $1 million in federal funds to Solider On program for participation of Canadian veterans in games

The Canadian Press ·
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his announcement of the pledge towards the 2025 Invictus Games that will be held in Vancouver and Whistler at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The federal and provincial governments are each committing $15 million in support of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan made the announcement at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Trudeau says that as the first Invictus Games to feature adaptive winter sports, the event will be "uniquely Canadian" and he says an additional $1 million in federal funds will be provided to the Soldier On program to support the participation of Canadian veterans in the games.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, announced in April that Vancouver and Whistler won the bid to host the eight-day international sports competition for wounded and ill military veterans in February 2025.

Over 500 athletes from more than 20 nations are expected to compete in 2025.

The games will feature alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling as well as swimming, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now