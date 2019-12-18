Fallon Sherrock becomes 1st woman to win darts world championship match
25-year-old rallies after dropping first set to defeat world 95th ranked Ted Evetts
Fallon Sherrock became the first female darts player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship on Tuesday.
Sherrock, a former runner-up at the women's world championship, recovered from losing the opening set to beat Ted Evetts 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace in London.
SHERROCK MAKES HISTORY.<br><br>Fallon Sherrock has become the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship.<br><br>Just look at these scenes, a history making moment for darts. <a href="https://t.co/zqoOeyQLmt">pic.twitter.com/zqoOeyQLmt</a>—@OfficialPDC
The Englishwoman made six 180s — a perfect score over three darts — and had a match average of 91.12 in their first-round match. She clinched the victory with a second attempt at double 18.
Women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki took James Richardson to a sudden-death leg in the fifth set before losing on Monday.
Three other women - Gayl King, Anastasia Dobromyslova and Lisa Ashton - have previously played matches at a PDC World Championship, darts' flagship event.
