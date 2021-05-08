Skip to Main Content
Lewis Hamilton tops qualifying at Spanish GP for 100th pole

Lewis Hamilton won his 100th career pole position after barely edging Max Verstappen to the fastest time in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday in Montmeló, Spain.

British F1 driver has won the Spanish GP the last 4 years running

Joseph Wilson · The Associated Press ·
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain poses after he clocked the fastest time in the qualifying for the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, on Saturday. It was Hamilton's 100th F1 pole position of his career. (The Associated Press)

Hamilton pushed his Mercedes to a flying lap of one minute, 16.74 seconds. Verstappen in his Red Bull was only 0.03 seconds behind.

"Great job! That was hard work," Hamilton told his team over the radio after shouting out to celebrate hitting the century mark.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas was right behind in third.

Canadians Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi will start in 11th and 19th places, respectively.

Hamilton leads the Formula One standings by eight points over Verstappen going into the fourth race of the season.

Hamilton has won the Spanish GP five times, including each of the past four years. On Sunday, he will be looking to equal Michael Schumacher's six wins in Montmelo and claim his 98th career victory.

