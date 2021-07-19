F1 condemns racist abuse of Lewis Hamilton following crash with Max Verstappen
36-year-old went on to win Sunday's British Grand Prix
Mercedes, Formula One and its governing body the FIA issued a joint statement Monday condemning the online racist abuse aimed at Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton was targeted following the Mercedes driver's crash with rival Max Verstappen on the opening lap of Sunday's British Grand Prix that sent the championship leader hurtling out of the race.
"Formula One, the FIA and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behavior in the strongest possible terms," the statement said. "These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.
"Formula One, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated."
Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty following the crash but the seven-time world champion delivered a superb comeback drive to record his eighth win on home soil.
Verstappen was taken to hospital after the 190mph shunt, which registered at 51G, before being released later "without any major injuries", his Red Bull team said.
Red Bull also issued a statement criticizing the attacks on Hamilton.
"While we may be fierce rivals on-track, we are all united against racism," the team said. "We condemn racist abuse of any kind towards our teams, our competitors and our fans.
Attempt to remove offensive posts
It is understood that F1 is compiling a dossier of the offensive posts and will raise them directly with the platforms and call on them to take action.
Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it tried to remove harmful content as quickly as possible and encouraged people to use the tools it offers to block abuse.
"The racist abuse directed at Lewis Hamilton during and after the British Grand Prix is unacceptable and we've removed a number of comments from Instagram," it said in a statement. "In addition to our work to remove comments and accounts that repeatedly break our rules, there are safety features available, including Comment Filters and Message Controls, which can mean no one has to see this type of abuse.
Joint statement from Formula 1, the FIA and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team: <br><br>During, and after, yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision.—@F1Media
"No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we're committed to the work to keep our community safe from abuse."
Last week, Hamilton issued a post after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused following England's defeat against Italy in the European Championship soccer final at Wembley.
He wrote: "The racial abuse on social media towards our players after yesterday's game is unacceptable. This sort of ignorance has to be stopped.
"Tolerance and respect for players of color should not be conditional. Our humanity should not be conditional."
