Skip to Main Content
Sports·New

Exam finds no definitive cause of 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's death

A necropsy on 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit showed no definitive cause of death.

Results of examination released Friday after colt collapsed in December

The Associated Press ·
The results of a necropsy on Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, seen here during a training session for the Preakness Stakes in May, showed no definitive cause of death. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A necropsy on 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit showed no definitive cause of death.

The California Horse Racing Board on Friday released the results of the examination done after the colt collapsed and died after a workout on Dec. 6 at Santa Anita.

Trainer Bob Baffert said the colt suffered a heart attack. Medina Spirit had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Classic in November.

The necropsy report said Medina Spirit's swollen lungs and foam in his windpipe, as well as enlarged spleen and congestions and mild hemorrhages in other tissues "are common in horses dying suddenly, and are compatible with, but not specific for a cardiac cause of death."

Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby victory last May came under scrutiny after he tested positive for betamethasone, a legal medication that is not allowed on race day in Kentucky.

As a result, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.

The necropsy on Medina Spirit found the anti-ulcer medication omeprazole and the diuretic Lasix in blood and urine samples consistent with the medication report filed with CHRB by the attending veterinarian.

The report said no other drugs, heavy metals or toxicants were detected.

The necropsy included gross examination of the body and internal organs, and specimen collection for microscopic examination, toxicology, drug testing, and genetic testing, with specimens also stored for possible future testing.

After the examination was completed, Medina Spirit was cremated, the CHRB said.

During the necropsy, the horse was examined for obvious causes of death and visually apparent abnormalities. Tissue samples were collected from the heart, lungs, liver, spleen, kidney, stomach, intestines, muscle, brain, spinal cord, testicles, and other glands, and were examined under the microscope for evidence of abnormalities.

Liver tissue was tested for heavy metals, anticoagulants, pesticides, environmental contaminants, drugs, and other products. Blood and urine samples were screened for the presence of hundreds of substances, both legal medications and prohibited drugs, including erythropoietin (EPO), clenbuterol, and betamethasone.

Next comes a required review of the necropsy report, which will be done by Dr. Alina Vale. A safety steward and a member of the board of stewards will also participate in the review.

Any potential rule violations uncovered in the review process will be investigated by the CHRB and would result in a complaint and possible disciplinary action.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now