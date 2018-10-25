25 years after spurning NBA Jam, Michael Jordan invests in esports
Board of aXiomatic also includes owners of Washington Capitals, Golden State Warriors
A quarter century after being famously excluded from the cult favorite video game NBA Jam, Michael Jordan is investing in esports.
Jordan on Thursday was announced as an investor with aXiomatic, a major esports ownership group whose properties include powerhouse franchise Team Liquid.
The board at aXiomatic includes Ted Leonsis, owner of the NHL's Washington Capitals and NBA's Washington Wizards, and Peter Guber, co-owner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors and MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jordan, owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, was notably not part of the 1993 hit NBA Jam after he opted out of the players association's group license.
The Hall of Famer continued to be a video game holdout of sorts as an executive — the Hornets are among nine NBA franchises that have not joined the NBA 2K League.
The size of Jordan's investment aXiomatic was not disclosed. Esports investment isn't uncommon for NBA stars and executives. Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal and Mark Cuban are among many to make similar moves.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.