Errant pucks and a flippin' bobsled led to these OMG moments
The Leafs' John Tavares, NBC's Pierre McGuire and a bobsled worker all had luck on their side
The Rule of Three was alive and well this past weekend, and a lucky trio couldn't be happier.
That's how many close calls there were on the ice, where errant pucks and a speeding sled narrowly avoided causing significant injury.
None, though, were worse for wear, and left us with some pretty cool video:
Johnny Cool
On Saturday, the Maple Leafs' bench got a bit of a wake-up call when an errant puck headed straight for it. Everyone flinched and ducked for cover.
Well, except one guy.
THUG LIFE 😎 <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/91Tavares?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@91Tavares</a> <a href="https://t.co/zgcwrLC4Ey">pic.twitter.com/zgcwrLC4Ey</a>—@hockeynight
John Tavares was unfazed.
Close shave
NBC broadcaster Pierre McGuire had luck on his side when a puck flew within inches of his face in Saturday night's Tampa Bay-Columbus game.
Too close for comfort
A bobsleigh track worker in Lake Placid, N.Y. thought Team Monaco's sled was still flipped on its side and had entered the track in order to help the team stop, as is procedure. But unbeknownst to him, the sled had righted itself and was coming right at him.
He escaped injury just in the nick of time by hopping back onto the sidelines.
