Woodbine announces change of $1 million stakes race to King's Plate for 2023
After 70 years as The Queen's Plate, race to have new name for 164th running in August
After 70 years as The Queen's Plate, Canada's oldest thoroughbred race is getting a name change next year.
The $1 million stakes race will be known as The King's Plate when it is run for the 164th time on Aug. 20, 2023, at Woodbine Racetrack.
The change follows the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 and accession of King Charles III.
Woodbine Entertainment said in a release it plans to honour Queen Elizabeth in 2023 for her contributions to horse racing in Canada for the last 70 years.
It was renamed to the King's Plate in 1901 when Edward VII succeeded Victoria on the throne. It became the Queen's Plate again in 1952 upon Elizabeth's ascension to the throne.
Woodbine Entertainment sent its traditional telegram to Queen Elizabeth following the 163rd running of the Queen's Plate on Aug. 21, informing her that a filly named Moira had won the race. In return, Buckingham Palace sent a symbolic 50 guineas to the owners of the winning horse.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?