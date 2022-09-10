Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth wins race at Pimlico
6-year-old gelding rallies from 6th place to win by a half-length
A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II won a race at Pimlico on Saturday, two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne.
West Newton, a six-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length at the track in Baltimore. He ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in 1:52.12 in the $36,000 US race. The gelding was ridden by Forest Boyce and trained by Richard Hendriks.
#10 West Newton (GB) gets up between horses to win the 2nd <a href="https://twitter.com/PimlicoRC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PimlicoRC</a>. <a href="https://t.co/NVu0mbKjPj">pic.twitter.com/NVu0mbKjPj</a>—@TVG
West Newton is out of the mare Queen's Prize, also bred by the late monarch.
The gelding began his career in England. West Newton had most recently competed over hurdles. It was his fourth win in 19 career starts.
The Queen died Thursday at age 96.
WATCH | Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip make 1st and final visits to the Queen's Plate:
