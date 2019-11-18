Eddie Pells
World Anti-Doping Agency to consider sanctions if U.S. withholds funding
The World Anti-Doping Agency will consider rules changes that would allow it to sanction the United States if it stops paying its annual dues to the drug-fighting organization.
LA2028 unveils diversity logo; CEO preaches need for change
On a day the Los Angeles Olympic organizing committee unveiled an interactive logo it hopes will represent the diversity of the city, the chairman of LA2028 reiterated the need to push for a change to the long-standing rule that bars political protests on the medals stand.
Tiger Woods struggles to make cut at PGA Championship as putter goes cold
Tiger Woods, who got under par on Day 1 of the PGA Championship by swapping his usual putter for one that was a little longer, ended up in a battle simply to make the cut in the second round on Friday.
Newly formed Athletics Alliance calls for change of Olympic protest rule
Leaders of a newly formed athletes group are calling for a change to the rule that bans certain protests at the Olympics, saying it "is in fact preventing athletes from displaying Olympism at the Olympic Games."
IOC, IPC maintain stance against kneeling during anthem amid worldwide protests
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is creating an athlete group that will look into loosening restrictions on protests at the games.
NWSL announces June 27 start with month-long tournament in Utah
Pro soccer returns to the U.S. next month when the National Women's Soccer League starts a 25-game tournament in a pair of stadiums in Utah that will be kept clear of fans to protect players from the coronavirus.
Olympians should push for collective bargaining to get fair share of money, study suggests
A study of the worldwide Olympic bureaucracy's finances concludes there's far more money available for athletes than what they receive, and that they would be best served by the sort of collective-bargaining arrangement that's common in pro leagues.
U.S. Olympic, Paralympic committee bracing for significant cuts with Games delayed
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is bracing for cuts of up to 20 per cent because of the coronavirus pandemic and warning that a cancellation of the Tokyo Games would be "devastating" to athletes and the organization.
Sports leagues seek return to play but with no guarantees
Over the past week, The Associated Press spoke to more than two dozen policymakers, coaches and players to get their candid assessments of how sports might return. The conclusion: No matter how innovative the plan, it will be risky and uncertain for the rest of this year and into 2021.
Noah Lyles among U.S. athletes taking in-home doping tests in COVID-19 world
World-champion sprinter Noah Lyles is one of 15 American athletes who have volunteered to conduct in-home drug tests on themselves as part of a pilot program being run by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency during the coronavirus pandemic.
Track and field world championships rescheduled for July 2022
The track world championships were rescheduled for July 15-24, 2022, on Wednesday, the first major sports event to be repositioned in the wake of the 12-month postponement of the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.
IOC releases rewritten path to Tokyo, with already-qualified athletes still in
About 6,500 athletes who already have earned their spots for the Tokyo Games are in for 2021 under redrawn qualifying regulations published Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee.
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021
The International Olympic Committee announced a first-of-its-kind postponement of the Summer Olympics on Tuesday, bowing to the realities of a coronavirus pandemic that is shutting down daily life around the globe and making planning for a massive worldwide gathering in July a virtual impossibility.
U.S. Olympic Committee says 'path toward postponement is the most promising'
Leaders of the U.S. Olympic team said "it's more clear than ever that the path toward postponement" of the Tokyo Games "is most promising" — a conclusion drawn from a survey in which nearly seven in 10 American Olympic hopefuls say they don't think the games will be fair if held in July.
Despite growing clamour, US Olympic CEO in no rush to call for Tokyo 2020 postponement
The CEO of the U.S. Olympic team is well aware of the power her country wields in a situation like this, with the coronavirus raging across the globe and the IOC taking its time before deciding whether to postpone the Tokyo Games.
