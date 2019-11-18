Eddie Pells
Latest from Eddie Pells
Track and field world championships rescheduled for July 2022
The track world championships were rescheduled for July 15-24, 2022, on Wednesday, the first major sports event to be repositioned in the wake of the 12-month postponement of the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Olympics -Summer Sports -Track and Field |
IOC releases rewritten path to Tokyo, with already-qualified athletes still in
About 6,500 athletes who already have earned their spots for the Tokyo Games are in for 2021 under redrawn qualifying regulations published Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee.
Olympics |
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021
The International Olympic Committee announced a first-of-its-kind postponement of the Summer Olympics on Tuesday, bowing to the realities of a coronavirus pandemic that is shutting down daily life around the globe and making planning for a massive worldwide gathering in July a virtual impossibility.
Olympics |
U.S. Olympic Committee says 'path toward postponement is the most promising'
Leaders of the U.S. Olympic team said "it's more clear than ever that the path toward postponement" of the Tokyo Games "is most promising" — a conclusion drawn from a survey in which nearly seven in 10 American Olympic hopefuls say they don't think the games will be fair if held in July.
Olympics |
Despite growing clamour, US Olympic CEO in no rush to call for Tokyo 2020 postponement
The CEO of the U.S. Olympic team is well aware of the power her country wields in a situation like this, with the coronavirus raging across the globe and the IOC taking its time before deciding whether to postpone the Tokyo Games.
Olympics -Summer Sports -Track and Field |
U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones calls for IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics
U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones is imploring the IOC to send a different message from the one it has thus far about the coronavirus crisis. It has yet to postpone the games, and by not doing that, Jones believes it is telling athletes that they need to be ready, just in case.
Olympics -Summer Sports -Track and Field |
USA Track and Field supports postponement of Tokyo Olympics
USA Track and Field has asked the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Summer Games in Tokyo, scheduled to run from July 24-Aug. 9.
Olympics -Summer Sports -Track and Field |
IOC considering adjustment to Tokyo Olympic qualifying as trials loom
The IOC on Tuesday spelled out contingency plans to adapt qualifying procedures for about 4,700 spots still up for grabs for the Tokyo Games, in a nod to the realities of a sports calendar being shuffled by uncertainty with the coronavirus spreading across the globe.
Olympics |
Shaun White to skip skateboarding Olympic debut in Tokyo, focus on snowboarding
Three-time Olympic snowboarding champion Shaun White says he is taking skateboarding off his plate and won't try to qualify for that sport's Olympic debut later this year in Tokyo.
Olympics -Winter Sports -Snowboard |
Protests or not, politics and Olympics are intertwined
Two U.S. athletes used medal ceremonies to make political statements at the Pan Am Games last summer. While those gestures brought a strong rebuke from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic committees, the groups still appear confused and conflicted about the matter.
Olympics -Summer Sports |
Tiger Woods' rousing victory at Masters named AP's top sports story of 2019
A green jacket. A heart-melting embrace. A stirring return to the top of golf by one of the sport's all-time greats.
Golf |
Beckie Scott, WADA Athletes Committee calls for full Russian ban
The athlete committee of the World Anti Doping Agency is calling for Russia to be completely banned from the Olympics after the country "made a mockery not only those who play by the rules, but those who create and safeguard them."
Olympics |
Recommendation from anti-doping committee puts Russia's Olympic future in peril
The chances of the Russian flag flying at next year's Olympics took a potentially lethal hit Friday when anti-doping regulators recommended the country be declared non-compliant for tampering with data that was supposed to help bring the entire cheating episode to a close.
Olympics |
Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65
Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter has died at 65.
Olympics -Winter Sports -Snowboard |
Beckie Scott's heartfelt going-away speech marks end of era at WADA
Canadian Olympic champion Beckie Scott gave a heartfelt going-away speech to the World Anti-Doping Agency on Thursday as she concluded her term as head of the WADA athlete's committee.
Olympics |