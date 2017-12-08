Eddie Pells
Latest from Eddie Pells
Age requirement for WADA prez draws ire of Olympic, Paralympic athletes
Three high-profile Olympic and Paralympic athletes are incensed over a proposed age minimum that would eliminate their choice to be the next president of the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Olympics |
Fearless fists of iconic protest by Smith, Carlos resonate 50 years later
Tommie Smith and John Carlos insist fear was not a factor in their thinking when they reached the medals stand at the Mexico City Olympics.
Armstrong whistleblower Floyd Landis starting own cycling team based in Canada
Floyd Landis is using money he earned by taking down Lance Armstrong to start his own cycling team. The man whose own doping saga cost him the 2006 Tour de France title and eventually helped expose Armstrong's cheating says he's building a developmental team for 2019 that will be based out of Canada.
Olympics -Summer Sports -Cycling |
Global anti-doping group joins outcry over potential Russian reinstatement
The potential reinstatement of Russia's anti-doping agency drew further outcry Monday, this time from a worldwide group of drug-fighting organizations that portrayed it as the result of an eleventh-hour deal designed to appease a powerful nation.
Olympics -Summer Sports -Track and Field |
Beckie Scott resigns from WADA committee that recommended reinstating Russian Anti-Doping Agency
Canadian Olympic champion Beckie Scott has resigned from the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee, CBC has learned. The move comes after that committee recommended that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be reinstated.
Olympics -Summer Sports -Track and Field |
Reigning halfpipe champ Iouri Podladtchikov won't defend Olympic title
Olympic halfpipe champion Iouri Podladtchikov won't defend his title because of injuries he suffered last month at the Winter X Games.
Olympics -Pyeongchang 2018 -Snowboard |
Olympic halfpipe champ Iouri Podladtchikov says he's doing OK after scary wreck
Olympic snowboarding champion louri Podladtchikov posted an update on Twitter saying he is doing OK after his scary wreck at the Winter X Games on Sunday.
Olympics -Winter Sports -Snowboard |
Olympic halfpipe champ Iouri Podladtchikov suffers broken nose after scary wreck
Olympic snowboarding champion Iouri Podladtchikov slammed hard into the top edge of the halfpipe at Sunday night's Winter X Games and was taken off the course on a stretcher.
Olympics -Winter Sports -Snowboard |
USOC confirms Olympic participation after Trump official causes confusion
Members of the Trump administration surprised the U.S. Olympic Committee by suggesting the nation's participation at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games in South Korea was "an open question," and the USOC responded by saying it has no plans on pulling out.
Olympics |
WADA obtains 'key piece of evidence' in Russian doping scandal
The World Anti-Doping Agency has obtained files from a Moscow lab that contain data from a period when investigators say Russia ran a state-sponsored system designed to help Olympic athletes evade positive tests.
Olympics |
IOC expects decisions on Russian doping cases next month
The leader of an IOC delegation in charge of reviewing 28 cases wrote to the head of the IOC Athletes Commission this week to update the timeline of cases stemming from a report detailing a Russian doping scheme in Sochi and beforehand.
Olympics |
College basketball bribery scandal triggers soul searching
The spate of arrests, details of under-the-table bribes to teenagers and the expected downfall of one of the sport's best-known coaches has triggered uncomfortable soul-searching among the institutions at the heart of college basketball, including internal reviews by more than two dozen schools of their own prominent programs.
Basketball |
Russian doping 'justice delayed is justice denied': USOC boss wants action
The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee called on his international counterparts to act immediately on allegations of Russian doping, with now less than four months until the start of the Winter Games.
Olympics |
Olympic double: IOC says yes to Paris in '24, and L.A. for '28
The IOC put the rubber stamp on a pre-determined conclusion Wednesday, giving Paris the 2024 Games and L.A. the 2028 Games in a history-making vote. You can watch live coverage of the announcement here now.
Olympics |
L.A. loves the Olympics — even though they're 11 years away
Overarching public support has been a cornerstone of Los Angeles's bid for the 2028 Olympics, even though there are legitimate questions about whether anyone in L.A. is all that excited about an event that is still 11 years away.
Olympics |