Dwyane Wade breaks hearts with one wild buzzer-beater: Watch

Dwayne Wade drilled an improbable, off-balance shot at the buzzer to propel his Miami Heat to a 126-125 win over the Golden State Warriors in Wade's final career meeting against them.

