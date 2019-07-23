Duncan Scott refuses to share podium with Sun Yang at aquatics worlds
China's Sun Yang is once again shunned by a competitor on the medals podium, this time by Great Britain's Duncan Scott. Sun faces a lifetime ban if found guilty of smashing vials of his blood with a hammer during a clash last year with drug testers.
