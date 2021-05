Sports · Live

Dream Gap Tour: Women’s Hockey on CBC - Team Adidas vs. Women's Sports Foundation

Team Women’s Sports Foundation hopes to change Team Adidas' winning tune and make them sing the blues as they head into St. Louis, MO for a spectacular women's hockey showcase.

Social Sharing

Team Women’s Sports Foundation hopes to change Team Adidas' winning tune and make them sing the blues as they head into St. Louis, MO for a spectacular women's hockey showcase.