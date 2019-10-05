Skip to Main Content
Dream Gap Tour’s Women’s Hockey Showcase on CBC - Team Lamoureux vs Team Knight
Sports·Live

Dream Gap Tour’s Women’s Hockey Showcase on CBC - Team Lamoureux vs Team Knight

Team Lamoureaux and Team Knight will display more exciting hockey action at the Dream Gap Tour's Women's Hockey Showcase from Hudson, NH.
Team Lamoureaux and Team Knight will display more exciting hockey action at the Dream Gap Tour's Women's Hockey Showcase from Hudson, NH. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports