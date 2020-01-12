Skip to Main Content
Dream Gap Tour’s Secret Women’s Hockey Showcase on CBC - Team Daoust vs Team Spooner
Sports·Live

Dream Gap Tour’s Secret Women’s Hockey Showcase on CBC - Team Daoust vs Team Spooner

Team Daoust and Team Spooner collide on the ice in an attempt to see who is the best team at the Women's Hockey Showcase in Toronto, ON.
Team Daoust and Team Spooner collide on the ice in an attempt to see who is the best team at the Women's Hockey Showcase in Toronto, ON. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports