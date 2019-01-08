Skip to Main Content
'Drake, can you not?' @champagnepapi getting a bad rap from sports fans

The singer posted a video wearing an Alabama Crimson Tide hoodie and some fans blame the "Curse of Drake" for being the reason the team lost the NCAA championship on Monday Night.

The curse of Drake rolls on as teams he cheers for keep losing

Sports fans do not want Canadian rapper Drake cheering for their team. They think he's a jinx. (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

A motivational video Canadian rapper Drake filmed on New Year's Day is the reason Alabama lost to Clemson in the NCAA national championship on Monday night. 

At least according to some college football fans. 

In the video, Champagnepapi, as he's known on Instagram, is in the gym with his personal trainer wearing a University of Alabama sweatshirt.

The Tide then posted the video to their own Twitter account, presumably for good luck.

Innocent enough, right? So you'd think.

So much for that. It's been well documented what happens when Drake takes a side. 

That side loses. 

Fans were quick to call the "Nice, for what" rapper out for cursing their team. 

Toronto Raptors fans take note.

Drake has been the Toronto Raptors global ambassador for more than five years and they have yet to win a championship.

And Kawhi Leonard did recently get featured on the rapper's Instagram, so stay tuned. 

