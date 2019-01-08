'Drake, can you not?' @champagnepapi getting a bad rap from sports fans

A motivational video Canadian rapper Drake filmed on New Year's Day is the reason Alabama lost to Clemson in the NCAA national championship on Monday night.

At least according to some college football fans.

In the video, Champagnepapi, as he's known on Instagram, is in the gym with his personal trainer wearing a University of Alabama sweatshirt.

The Tide then posted the video to their own Twitter account, presumably for good luck.

Innocent enough, right? So you'd think.

Get your mind right! <br>Motivation from - <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> repping Bama!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OutworkYesterday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OutworkYesterday</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pv0nK6JEjt">pic.twitter.com/Pv0nK6JEjt</a> —@AlabamaFTBL

So much for that. It's been well documented what happens when Drake takes a side.

People don't forget...<br><br>The curse of <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> ROLLS ON. <a href="https://t.co/BqXTKrp7gd">pic.twitter.com/BqXTKrp7gd</a> —@CFBONFOX

That side loses.

Fans were quick to call the "Nice, for what" rapper out for cursing their team.

NOOOOO!!! Everything he touches sports wise dies. Take that freaking hoodie off!!! —@_Installation04

Drake we don’t want you as a fan ! —@TaeDaSavage___

Toronto Raptors fans take note.

Drake has been the Toronto Raptors global ambassador for more than five years and they have yet to win a championship.

And Kawhi Leonard did recently get featured on the rapper's Instagram, so stay tuned.