'Drake, can you not?' @champagnepapi getting a bad rap from sports fans
The curse of Drake rolls on as teams he cheers for keep losing
A motivational video Canadian rapper Drake filmed on New Year's Day is the reason Alabama lost to Clemson in the NCAA national championship on Monday night.
At least according to some college football fans.
In the video, Champagnepapi, as he's known on Instagram, is in the gym with his personal trainer wearing a University of Alabama sweatshirt.
The Tide then posted the video to their own Twitter account, presumably for good luck.
Innocent enough, right? So you'd think.
Get your mind right! <br>Motivation from - <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> repping Bama!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OutworkYesterday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OutworkYesterday</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pv0nK6JEjt">pic.twitter.com/Pv0nK6JEjt</a>—@AlabamaFTBL
So much for that. It's been well documented what happens when Drake takes a side.
People don't forget...<br><br>The curse of <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> ROLLS ON. <a href="https://t.co/BqXTKrp7gd">pic.twitter.com/BqXTKrp7gd</a>—@CFBONFOX
That side loses.
Fans were quick to call the "Nice, for what" rapper out for cursing their team.
NOOOOO!!! Everything he touches sports wise dies. Take that freaking hoodie off!!!—@_Installation04
Drake we don’t want you as a fan !—@TaeDaSavage___
<a href="https://t.co/KrtcQhW4DS">pic.twitter.com/KrtcQhW4DS</a>—@madams3196
Toronto Raptors fans take note.
Drake has been the Toronto Raptors global ambassador for more than five years and they have yet to win a championship.
And Kawhi Leonard did recently get featured on the rapper's Instagram, so stay tuned.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.