Maybe Leafs should've taken 'Drake curse' advice from Italian soccer club
Soccer club banned all their players from taking photos with Canadian rapper
The "Drake curse" reared its ugly head yet again — only this time Italy's A.S. Roma decided to take matters into their own hands.
All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season—@ASRomaEN
On Monday, the soccer club announced on Twitter that all players would be banned from taking photos with the Canadian Grammy award-winning artist following a loss by a team in the French league.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) endured its worst loss in 10 years on Sunday, falling 5-1 to Lille OSC just days after PSG's defender Layvin Kurzawa posted a photo with the rap star.
Perhaps the Toronto Maple Leafs should've taken a cue from Roma. With the Toronto native watching at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night, the Boston Bruins managed to even the best-of-seven playoff series at two games apiece with a fairly convincing 6-4 victory.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> rocking the <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> colors. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/ElhPMPgGvO">pic.twitter.com/ElhPMPgGvO</a>—@NHLGIFs
We have all seen what happens when Drake dons your team's jersey.
So is the Drake curse real?
Let's review:
Drake curse confirmed real. <a href="https://t.co/0qm2L1sUsj">pic.twitter.com/0qm2L1sUsj</a>—@RapAccess
People don't forget...<br><br>The curse of <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> ROLLS ON. <a href="https://t.co/BqXTKrp7gd">pic.twitter.com/BqXTKrp7gd</a>—@CFBONFOX
What does this mean for Raptors fans?
The Toronto Raptors continue to have Drake as their global ambassador, and just renamed their practice facility to the OVO Athletic Centre, in partnership with Drake's OVO brand.
Through this six-year partnership with the rapper, the Raptors still have yet to win a championship.
To top it off, Drake has been posting on his Instagram account about Kawhi "will he stay or won't he stay" Leonard.
It's been widely speculated that Leonard will bolt Toronto for sunny California once he becomes a free agent in the summer. So will the "Drake curse" come in to play here?
Testing the theory
In a bold move, British professional boxer Anthony Joshua posted a photo with Drake with the caption, "bout to break the curse," and the hashtag #June1st in promotion of his upcoming world championship boxing match against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden.
Bout to break the curse 🦉 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/June1st?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#June1st</a> <a href="https://t.co/UIh3ILUfrE">pic.twitter.com/UIh3ILUfrE</a>—@anthonyfjoshua
Until we see how that fight goes, or how the Raptors do in the playoffs, or if Leonard actually stays in Toronto, best to reserve judgement on if the curse is real.
To be safe, players might want to ask for autographs instead of taking selfies with Drake.
Better safe than sorry, right?
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.