Maybe Leafs should've taken 'Drake curse' advice from Italian soccer club

The "Drake curse" reared it's ugly head yet again, only this time Italy's A.S. Roma decided to take matters in their own hands. The soccer club has banned all players from taking photos with the Canadian and Grammy award-winning artist following the worst defeat in recent history by a team in the French league.

Tanya Casole-Gouveia · CBC Sports ·
There are many documented instances of sports teams losing big after Canadian rapper Drake dons their jersey, or takes a photo with their athletes. (Getty Images)

The "Drake curse" reared its ugly head yet again — only this time Italy's A.S. Roma decided to take matters into their own hands.

On Monday, the soccer club announced on Twitter that all players would be banned from taking photos with the Canadian Grammy award-winning artist following a loss by a team in the French league.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) endured its worst loss in 10 years on Sunday, falling 5-1 to Lille OSC just days after PSG's defender Layvin Kurzawa posted a photo with the rap star. 

Perhaps the Toronto Maple Leafs should've taken a cue from Roma. With the Toronto native watching at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night, the Boston Bruins managed to even the best-of-seven playoff series at two games apiece with a fairly convincing 6-4 victory. 

We have all seen what happens when Drake dons your team's jersey. 

So is the Drake curse real?

Let's review: 

What does this mean for Raptors fans? 

The Toronto Raptors continue to have Drake as their global ambassador, and just renamed their practice facility to the OVO Athletic Centre, in partnership with Drake's OVO brand. 

Through this six-year partnership with the rapper, the Raptors still have yet to win a championship. 

To top it off, Drake has been posting on his Instagram account about Kawhi "will he stay or won't he stay" Leonard.

It's been widely speculated that Leonard will bolt Toronto for sunny California once he becomes a free agent in the summer. So will the "Drake curse" come in to play here?

Testing the theory

In a bold move, British professional boxer Anthony Joshua posted a photo with Drake with the caption, "bout to break the curse," and the hashtag #June1st in promotion of his upcoming world championship boxing match against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden.

 

Until we see how that fight goes, or how the Raptors do in the playoffs, or if Leonard actually stays in Toronto, best to reserve judgement on if the curse is real.

To be safe, players might want to ask for autographs instead of taking selfies with Drake.

Better safe than sorry, right?

