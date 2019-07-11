Skip to Main Content
Diving for Olympic spots at the FINA World Championships
Sports·Video

CBC Sports' Sophia Jurksztowicz talks with Diving Canada chief technical officer Mitch Geller, who explains that Canada will be looking to win medals and qualify for Tokyo 2020 during the FINA World Championships.
