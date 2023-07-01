Content
Dutch teenager Dilano van 't Hoff dies after a crash at race in Belgium

Dutch teenage driver Dilano van 't Hoff died after a crash at the Formula Regional European Championship in Belgium, organizers said Saturday.

French driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in a crash on same circuit in 2019

A group of people stand in a line between motorcars.
The F2 community in Spielberg, Austria, stand for a moment of silence to commemorate the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff of the Netherlands in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine event in Belgium on Saturday. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old MP Motorsport driver was competing in a morning race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. It was held prior to the 24 Hours of Spa race later Saturday.

"Everyone associated with the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa is devastated by the news that Formula Regional EU by Alpine driver Dilano van 't Hoff lost his life in an accident during this morning's race," the race organizers said in a statement. "We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and MP Motorsport."

The FREC expressed its " sincere condolences to the family, team and friends."

A minute's silence was held before the start of the main 24 Hours of Spa race.

Motorsport's governing body FIA also expressed its sorrow.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is where French driver Anthoine Hubert was killed following a multi-car crash during a Formula Two race at the Belgium Grand Prix in 2019.

Two years ago, six drivers from the all-female W Series needed medical checks following a heavy crash during a qualifying session on the same track.

