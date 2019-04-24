Skip to Main Content
Devin Heroux's Match Wrap: Canada moves closer to playoff spot at mixed curling worlds
Sports·Video

Devin Heroux's Match Wrap: Canada moves closer to playoff spot at mixed curling worlds

Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant improve to 6-0 with a 9-3 win over Hong Kong.
Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant improve to 6-0 with a 9-3 win over Hong Kong. 1:55