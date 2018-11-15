Devin Heroux and Jamie Strashin
Devin Heroux reports for CBC News and Sports. He is based in Toronto. Email: devin.heroux@cbc.ca. Jamie Strashin reports for CBC News and Sports. He is based in Toronto. Email: jamie.strashin@cbc.ca.
Latest from Devin Heroux and Jamie Strashin
Exclusive
NHL hub cities: Which are best equipped to host hockey in a pandemic
When the NHL first announced plans in May to salvage its season, it "only" had the health limitations of a global pandemic to contend with. A lot has changed since the league announced the 10 locations it might use as hub cities to resume its season and playoffs.
Hockey -NHL |