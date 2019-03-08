Skip to Main Content
Detroit Red Wings pay tribute to the late Ted Lindsay
Video

Detroit Red Wings pay tribute to the late Ted Lindsay

The Detroit Red Wings take a moment before their game against the New York Rangers to pay tribute to the late Ted Lindsay.
The Detroit Red Wings take a moment before their game against the New York Rangers to pay tribute to the late Ted Lindsay. 1:12

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us