Dennis Georgatos

Rockies sweep struggling Blue Jays for 8th straight win
Antonio Senzatela pitched six effective innings, Nolan Arenado and Chris Iannetta homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.
Drew Stafford, Jets hand loss to Avalanche
Drew Stafford had two goals, including the go-ahead score, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday night.
