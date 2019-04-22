Skip to Main Content
Dennis Georgatos

    Recap

    Rockies sweep struggling Blue Jays for 8th straight win

    Antonio Senzatela pitched six effective innings, Nolan Arenado and Chris Iannetta homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.
    Baseball MLB
    Recap

    Drew Stafford, Jets hand loss to Avalanche

    Drew Stafford had two goals, including the go-ahead score, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday night.
    Hockey NHL