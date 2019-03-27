Video

Denis Shapovalov pushes past Tsitsipas into quarters at Miami Open

Denis Shapovalov took a nail-biting decision in three sets over Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6, 6-3, 7(7)-6(3) to move on at the Miami Open.

