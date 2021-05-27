Democrats introduce bill allowing NCAA athletes to organize and bargain
College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate.
Bill would amend National Labour Relations Act to define athletes receiving aid as employees
Senators Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act.
A companion bill was introduced in the House.
The bill would amend the National Labour Relations Act to define college athletes who receive direct grant-in-aid from their schools as employees.
A movement at Northwestern to unionize college football players was rejected by the National Labour Relations Board in 2015.
The NCAA has turned to Congress for help as it tries to reform its rules to allow athletes to be paid for endorsements, personal appearances and autographs.
WATCH | NCAA equity issues move from women's basketball to volleyball:
