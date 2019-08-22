Skip to Main Content
Defending champ Brooke Henderson takes clubhouse lead at CP Women's Open
Watch Brooke Henderson's best shots, as she fired a 6-under 66 to take the clubhouse lead in the opening round of the CP Canadian Women's Open.
