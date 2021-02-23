Skip to Main Content
Man swims nearly length of football field under ice to set world record

David Vencl swam the longest distance of 80.9 metres holding his breath on Tuesday under more than 30 centimetres of ice.

Freediver David Vencl celebrates after setting a new world record in men's swimming under ice near Teplice, Czech Republic on Tuesday. (Associated Press)

A Czech freediver has set a world record in men's swimming under ice.

David Vencl swam the longest distance of 80.9 metres holding his breath on Tuesday. In this category, freedivers cannot use any fin, diving suit, cap and weights.

The previous record was 76.2 metres by Stig Severinsen of Denmark in April 2013, according to the Guinness World Records.

Vencl took one minute 35 seconds for the record at a lake in Lahost in northern Czech Republic.

"It was faster than I expected, I felt great," Vencl said. "I knew for sure that I will swim the 80 metres but, of course, that weight of the moment was the only thing that was tiring me down a little bit."

Organizers said the ice was at least 30 centimetres thick, a condition for the record to be recognized.

Vencl celebrates with the ice course in the background. For the record, he could not use any fin, diving suit, cap or weights. (Associated Press)
