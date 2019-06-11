Skip to Main Content
Curry on fans cheering after Durant injury: 'I hope that ugliness doesn't show itself again'
Sports·Video

Steph Curry discussed his disappointment to how Raptors' fans responded when Kevin Durant left the game with a leg injury.
