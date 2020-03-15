Skip to Main Content
Cross Country Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's & Men's Sprint F - Quebec
Sports·Live

Cross Country Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's & Men's Sprint F - Quebec

Men's and Women's cross country skiing from the historic Plaines D'Abraham in Québec, QC.
Men's and Women's cross country skiing from the historic Plaines D'Abraham in Québec, QC. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports