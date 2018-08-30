Coming Up
Watch CricketFest Canada 2018
Watch live action from CricketFest Canada 2018, Cricket Canada's summer festival and annual signature International Cricket Event in Canada.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from CricketFest Canada 2018 in King City, Ont.
Action begins on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET with a match between Canada and Toronto Bear. At 3 p.m. ET, Canada 'A' takes on West Indies 'B'.
Coverage continues on Sunday with matches at 11 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.
Cricket Canada's summer festival is an annual signature International Cricket Event in Canada and the game is a family-friendly, three-hour version of the sport.
Comments
