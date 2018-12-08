Skip to Main Content
Kyle Croxall lands top-3 finish at Red Bull Crashed Ice season opener

Canada's Croxall brothers saw mixed results Saturday at the Red Bull Crashed Ice season opener in Yokohoma, Japan.

Brother Scott, last year's top finisher, places 9th

Mirko Lahti of Finland, Kyle Croxall of Canada, Jim De Paoli of Switzerland and Tommy Mertz of the United States compete during the finals at the first stage of the ATSX ice cross downhill world championship at the Red Bull Crashed Ice in Yokohama, Japan. (Red Bull Crashed Ice)

In a role reversal from last season, Kyle Croxall placed second at the first-ever race in Asia, while Scott slumped to a ninth-place finish.

Last season, Scott won the overall title with some help from Kyle at the final race in Edmonton. American Cameron Naasz, the runner-up, won the men's race in Japan.

Fellow American Maxwell Dunne earned third, while reigning juniors champ Mirko Lahti of Finland slotted in at fourth place.

On the women's side, reigning champion Amanda Trunzo took home the top spot once again, ahead of Canada's Jacqueline Legere and Myriam Trepanier.

That order is the same way the women finished the 2017-2018 season.

American rider Richie "Jo Jo" Velasquez dominated the junior race. The 18-year-old was followed by a photo finish battle between Frenchman Theo Richalet-Chadeur and Finn Joni Saarinen, who fell on the ground and slid through the finish line, before ultimately getting disqualified for grabbing.

No Canadians placed in the top 10.

