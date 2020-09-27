Watch Red Bull Crankworx World Tour mountain biking

Skip to Main Content
Watch the Red Bull Crankworx World Tour mountain biking event from Innsbruck, Austria.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 4 a.m. ET

2020 Red Bull Crankworx World Tour on CBC: Dual Slalom - Innsbuck

The top mountain biking athletes will take to the skies as they compete at the Redbull Crankworx World Tour from Innsbruk, Austria. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Red Bull Crankworx event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 4 a.m. ET with the dual slalom competition, followed by the pump track challenge at 12 p.m. ET.

Friday's action begins at 3 a.m. ET with the slopestyle competition. The speed and style event follows at 9:30 a.m. ET,

The downhill event concludes the action on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

