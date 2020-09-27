Watch Red Bull Crankworx World Tour mountain biking
Watch the Red Bull Crankworx World Tour mountain biking event from Innsbruck, Austria.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 4 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch action from the Red Bull Crankworx event in Innsbruck, Austria.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 4 a.m. ET with the dual slalom competition, followed by the pump track challenge at 12 p.m. ET.
Friday's action begins at 3 a.m. ET with the slopestyle competition. The speed and style event follows at 9:30 a.m. ET,
The downhill event concludes the action on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET.