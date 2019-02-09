Canadians finish in top-3 at Crashed Ice at Fenway Park
Myriam Trépanier 2nd in women's final, Scott Croxall 3rd in men's
Canada's Myriam Trépanier placed second in the women's final, while countryman Scott Croxall finished third in the men's final at Saturday's Red Bull Crashed Ice event at Fenway Park in Boston.
It was a pair of Americans though who skated to victory in both finals at the iconic ballpark. Cameron Naasz put in a dominant performance en route to the men's title, while Amanda Trunzo followed up her win in Jyväskylä, Finland last week with a strong performance capture the women's crown.
Just what's it like to compete in Red Bull Crashed Ice inside the historic Fenway Park?<br><br>Cameron Naasz lets us in on the experience<br><br>Watch live: <a href="https://t.co/QEyGYwVURF">https://t.co/QEyGYwVURF</a> <a href="https://t.co/CgOy6oDupU">pic.twitter.com/CgOy6oDupU</a>—@cbcsports
Croxall's older brother Kyle, who entered Saturday in first place in the overall standings, was eliminated in the round of 32 after finishing fourth in his race.
"I thought it was a [disqualification] there," the 30-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., native said about the moment in the race when he got tangled up with France's Tristan Dugerdil, who later finished fourth. Canadian Shayne Renaud placed eighth at the event.
"This will be my throw-away [event]," Kyle added after the race.
On the women's side, Canadian Jacqueline Légère, who entered the event in Boston in first in the overall standings, was eliminated in the semifinals and placed fifth. Canada's Tamara Tajah and Maxie Plante placed sixth and eighth, respectively.
Ice cross downhill combines hockey, boardercross and downhill skiing as athletes reach speeds up to 80 km/h racing four-at-a-time in a test of stamina, physical condition and exposure to the elements.
Coverage from Fenway Park continues on Sunday (CBCSports.ca, 1:30 a.m. ET).
