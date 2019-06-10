Skip to Main Content
Craig Berube: 'If you told me 4 months ago we were going to be in the finals Game 7, I think I'd take it'
Sports·Video

Blues head coach Craig Berube kept things in perspective after a 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals.
