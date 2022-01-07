Maple Leafs add Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall to NHL's virus protocol

The latest sports news:

Leafs place pair in protocol

OHL rejigs schedule

Raptors add replacement player

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forwards Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

The forwards are the 16th and 17th Toronto players to enter the league's protocol since a COVID-19 outbreak on the team started last month, but are the only two team members currently sidelined by the virus.

Seven staff members have also gone through the league's protocol.

The positive tests come after defenceman Timothy Liljegren, the last player in isolation from the height of the initial outbreak, returned to practice Monday.

Star forward Auston Matthews tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test Monday, but returned a negative PCR test the next day that was later confirmed and played in the Maple Leafs' 4-2 win over visiting Edmonton on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs have assigned Joey Anderson and Brett Seney to their taxi squad from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

WATCH | NHL schedule upended by virus:

NHL playing schedule left in disarray by COVID-19 Duration 2:12 More than 90 NHL games to date have been postponed due to COVID-19, as more players — including Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews — test positive. 2:12

OHL schedule adjustments

The Ontario Hockey League has postponed two games and rescheduled another due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Saginaw Spirit.

The league postponed Saginaw's games Friday at Sarnia and Saturday against visiting Flint.

Meanwhile, Flint's game at Sarnia has been moved up from Jan. 19 to Saturday.

The OHL has postponed 45 games so far this year due to capacity limits in Ontario and outbreaks on teams due to the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant. Some of those games have since been rescheduled.

Raptors re-sign D.J. Wilson

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward D.J. Wilson to a second 10-day contract via the COVID hardship exception.

The six-foot-10 231-pounder averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 23.5 minutes in two games during his first stint with the Raptors. He had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a career-high five steals Dec. 26 at Cleveland.

The California native has also played in 14 games with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League this season, averaging 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 26.1 minutes.

Wilson was picked 17th overall by Milwaukee in the 2017 NBA draft after three seasons at Michigan. He has averaged 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 12.5 minutes in 144 games with Milwaukee, Houston, and Toronto.

Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe remained out due to health and safety protocols ahead of Friday night's game against the visiting Utah Jazz.