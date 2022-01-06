Canada Soccer cancels men's training camp, match over COVID-19 concerns

The latest sports news:

Canada Soccer cancels men's camp, match

Key withdrawals from European figure skating championships

England's Manchester City in outbreak

Citing the pandemic and impact of the Omicron variant, Canada Soccer has cancelled its planned January men's camp and a training match in Florida.

The 40th-ranked Canadian men had been scheduled to play No. 122 Guatemala on Jan. 22 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, ahead of three FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in the January-February FIFA international window.

Canada visits No. 76 Honduras on Jan. 27, hosts the 11th-ranked Americans in Hamilton on Jan. 30 and plays at No. 70 El Salvador on Feb. 2.

A men's under-20 camp that was planned alongside the senior side's Florida session has also been cancelled.

The senior camp, which was scheduled outside of the FIFA international window, would largely have featured players from Major League Soccer and others out of season.

The camp cancellation is another moving part for Canada coach John Herdman, who has already lost St. Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon to a long-term knee injury.

Canada star Alphonso Davies is one of a long list of Bayern Munich players to test positive for COVID but is said to be well and self-isolating at home.

The Canadians (4-0-4, 16 points) currently top CONCACAF's final qualifying round standings with six games remaining in the eight-team round robin. Come March, the top three will book their ticket to Qatar 2022 to represent North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Papadakis, Cizeron skip European championships

French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron will not skate for a sixth European Championship title next week because they are wary of the coronavirus disrupting their Olympic preparations, the French ice sports federation said Thursday.

Papadakis and Cizeron are skipping the Jan. 10-16 event in Estonia "to protect themselves from COVID in view of the Olympic Games in Beijing, their ultimate goal," the federation wrote on Twitter.

Papadakis and Cizeron won five consecutive European titles from 2015-19 and are also four-time world champions and Olympic silver medalists. They lost to Russian ice dancers Victoria Katsalapov and Nikita Katsalapov for the 2020 European title but haven't competed against them since.

Manchester City faces outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City put manager Pep Guardiola and seven players in isolation while four Serie A teams were ordered into quarantine and unable to play matches on Thursday.

City indicated it still plans to play its FA Cup match on Friday against Swindon with assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stepping in after Guardiola tested positive.

The English Premier League champions said Guardiola was among 14 backroom staff and seven first-team players "isolating for COVID-related reasons." An unvaccinated close contact of an infected person also has to isolate in England, but details were not provided.

Meanwhile, at least four of Italy's 10 Serie A matches scheduled for Thursday won't be played after local health authorities ordered teams into quarantine amid rising cases.

Inter Milan showed up at Bologna's Dall'Ara stadium for its game despite knowing it wouldn't be played due to the host team having eight players test positive.