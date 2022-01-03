Senators place 3 players, assistant coach in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Thomas Chabot, forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney and assistant coach Bob Jones in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Ottawa now has nine players in the protocol. Chabot, Tierney and Sanford join goaltender Anton Forsberg, forwards Josh Norris, Tyler Ennis and Nick Paul and defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

This is the second significant outbreak of COVID-19 on the Senators this season. The team had three of its games postponed in November after 10 players entered the league's COVID-19 protocol.

The Senators recalled defenceman Michael Del Zotto and forward Scott Sabourin from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators. Del Zotto was added to Ottawa's roster while Sabourin was assigned to its taxi squad.

The Senators were scheduled to host Minnesota on Monday, but that was one of several Canadian-based games postponed by the NHL due to arena capacity limits in Canada.

The Senators' last game was a 6-0 defeat at Toronto on Saturday. They are next scheduled to face the Kraken on Thursday in Seattle.

COVID-19 hampers German soccer clubs' return

German clubs' preparations for the Bundesliga's resumption after the winter break are being hampered by coronavirus infections.

Defending champion Bayern Munich is among those worst affected, with Monday's training session put back until the late afternoon so players and coaching staff can be tested upon their return.

The team's return was already delayed by a day after the Bavarian club reported five COVID-19 infections — captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, players Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards, as well as assistant coach Dino Toppmöller, all tested positive.

It's unclear if the five are infected with the omicron variant and whether they will miss Bayern's game against Borussia Mönchengladbach to resume the league on Friday. Neuer, who said he was suffering from light symptoms, will miss the match.

Gladbach is also affected after reporting four positive coronavirus infections — Joe Scally, Mamadou Doucoure, Denis Zakaria and Keanan Bennetts are all in quarantine.

"All four players are doing well," Gladbach said.

Of the Bundesliga's 18 clubs, 13 have reported coronavirus infections.

Stuttgart has four players in isolation ahead of its visit to last-place Greuther Furth on Saturday, with Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Naouirou Ahamada, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mateo Klimowicz all affected.

Borussia Dortmund will likely have to do without the infected Dan-Axel Zagadou for its game at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Frankfurt has two players in quarantine with COVID-19.

Both Berlin clubs are also affected by positive test results. Hertha Berlin new signing Fredrik André Bjørkan is among its players in quarantine.