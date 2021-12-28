Nets' Kyrie Irving clears NBA COVID protocols

Kyrie Irving out of COVID protocol

Kyrie Irving is a step closer to making his season debut.

The Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that Irving, along with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, have cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols — a major step toward getting them back on the court.

Irving has not played this season, largely because of his decision not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and the Nets initially not being willing to have the perennial All-Star with them on a part-time basis. Irving has not been eligible to play home games because of a local rule in New York requiring vaccinations, and he and the Nets decided earlier this month that having him back — even if only for road games — will allow the team "to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster."

Durant hasn't played since Dec. 16, but he has missed only three games so far because the Nets had three others postponed due to their virus issues. Aldridge has not played since Dec. 12, missing five games.

Carson Wentz enters protocol

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Wentz, who said he is unvaccinated, will have to sit out for the Colts (9-6) on Sunday against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders (8-7). He would be required to miss the next 10 days if he tested positive for the virus, or a minimum of five if he's deemed only a close contact.

"We have placed QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list," the Colts confirmed in a noontime statement, without offering further details of the move.

Sam Ehlinger is in line for the starting nod on Sunday if Wentz is unable to play. Ehlinger, 23, has yet to throw a pass in three games this season since being selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

"You've always got a plan, just like any other position," Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Tuesday. "We have that separate call sheet ready to go. ... [Sam is] ready to go."

Brady said Ehlinger doesn't have Wentz's arm strength and might "run around a little bit more" because of his scrambling ability.

OHL postpones 7 games

Seven upcoming Ontario Hockey League games have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The league says the Barrie Colts and Peterborough Petes have been placed in health and safety protocols.

Barrie has suspended team activities, resulting in the postponement of five games while Peterborough will have three upcoming games rescheduled.

An update on the new dates will be released by the OHL once they are confirmed.

The OHL made the announcement on Tuesday, hours before the Colts were supposed to play in Owen Sound.

Barrie's game in Peterborough on Thursday, is the second game to be postponed.

Also rescheduled was Friday's games between Hamilton and the Colts, as well as Peterborough's matchup in Niagara.

The Petes' game on Saturday against the IceDogs, Barrie's contest in Owen Sound on Jan. 5, and the Colts' matchup against North Bay on Jan. 8 have also been postponed.