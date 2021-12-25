Raptors add 3 more players to COVID-19 protocol ahead of game on Sunday

The latest sports news:

The Toronto Raptors added three players to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, bringing the team's total to 10 players ruled out for next game due to the virus.

The Raptors placed Khem Birch, Justin Champagnie and Isaac Bonga in health and safety protocol.

Seven Toronto players were already in the league's COVID protocol: OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa.

David Johnson is out with a calf injury.

All 11 players will be unavailable for Toronto's game Sunday at the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-13).

The Raptors (14-15) signed forwards Juwan Morgan and D.J. Wilson and guard Tremont Waters from the NBA G League to 10-day contracts on Thursday via the COVID hardship exception.

Denis Shapovalov, who is part of Canada's team for the 2022 ATP Cup, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sydney, the 22-year-old said on Saturday.



Shapovalov played last week at the World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, where he beat 20-times major winner Rafa Nadal in the third-place playoff match.



Nadal, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur all tested positive for the virus after playing the tournament.

Shapovalov said he is experiencing minor symptoms.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for COVID," Shapovalov tweeted.



"I am following all protocols including isolation and letting the people who I've been in contact with know.



"Right now I am experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court when it safe to do so."

The 2022 ATP Cup will feature 16 teams and be hosted across two venues at the Sydney Olympic Park from Jan. 1-9. Canada are in Group C with Germany, Britain and the United States.



The 2022 ATP Cup will feature 16 teams and be hosted across two venues at the Sydney Olympic Park from Jan. 1-9. Canada are in Group C with Germany, Britain and the United States.

The Australian Open will begin on Jan. 17 in Melbourne.

The annual Spengler Cup, contested by Swiss club teams against the international squads made up of players active in European leagues, was cancelled for the second straight year on Saturday.

It's the sixth time hockey's oldest invitational tournament has been called off since its 1923 debut.

Hockey Canada previously withdrew from the competition due to concerns over COVID-19. Those ame concerns led to the cancellation of the event entirely.

The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles' high-powered offence in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams' 14 games this season.

Los Angeles (10-4) is tied with Arizona for the NFC West lead heading into Sunday's game at Minnesota. The Rams have won three in a row.