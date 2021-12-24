Forward William Nylander 13th Maple Leaf placed in COVID-19 protocol
Another Premier League match postponed due to virus
- Leafs' Nylander enters protocol
- Everton-Burnley postponed
Nylander into protocol
Toronto forward William Nylander has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players sidelined due to novel coronavirus concerns.
Nylander joins a growing list of Leafs in the league's protocol that includes captain John Tavares, defenceman Morgan Rielly and goaltender Jack Campbell.
The NHL shut down for its annual Christmas break 48 hours early after Tuesday night's lone remaining game.
Four contests originally scheduled for Wednesday and 15 for Thursday are among the 45 postponed since Dec. 13 due to pandemic-related concerns.
The league is scheduled to resume play with 14 games Monday, including Toronto at Columbus, although more postponements are possible with a number of clubs dealing with multiple COVID-19 cases.
Everton-Burnley called off
A coronavirus outbreak at Everton has forced the postponement of the club's match at Burnley, the Premier League said Friday.
It's the third match of the Boxing Day lineup to be postponed as part of a Sunday program that still features six games. Defending champion and league leader Manchester City hosts 2016 winner Leicester among the six games scheduled to go ahead Sunday.
The Premier League has now called off 13 matches because of coronavirus issues in two weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case.
Everton had asked for the postponement citing virus cases and injuries, and the league's board "regrettably approved" the request.
"The Board reviewed the club's request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad. They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfill their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVD-19 cases and injuries," the league said in a statement.
On Thursday, coronavirus outbreaks at Leeds and Watford forced postponements of their Sunday matches. Leeds was scheduled to travel to Liverpool and Watford was set to play at Wolverhampton.
With files from The Associated Press
